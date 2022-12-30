BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest warrant that had been issued out of Walker County, Texas.

Carmona was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and awaits extradition, the sheriff’s office stated.