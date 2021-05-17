CDC says schools should still implement face masks, social distancing through end of term

by: Laura Morrison,

**Related video above: Ohio changes mask orders due to CDC guidance.**

(WJW) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday they recommend schools stick to implementing COVID-19 health guidelines through the end of this school year.

That means students and staff members should continue to wear masks and socially distance themselves from one another, the CDC said.

The organization said the decision to keep the guidelines going in schools is based on the fact that not all kids are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time and that schools still need time to change policies.

This recommendation comes as the CDC eased its mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people Thursday, saying there’s no need for them to continue wearing masks in most settings. The Pfizer vaccine has also been approved for those as young as 12.

