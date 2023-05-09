The best Asian-owned brands to check out this AAPI Heritage Month

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed throughout May in the U.S. and recognizes the achievements of those originating from Asia and the Pacific Islands. If you want to support those communities, you can purchase products made by brands owned and operated by Asian and Pacific Island entrepreneurs. Plenty of terrific products are worth a look, and with holidays such as Mother’s Day right around the corner, you can gift someone special something supporting AAPI Heritage Month.

What products can I buy to support AAPI Heritage Month?

You can find products of all kinds to support AAPI Heritage Month. Some make everything from beauty and fashion to tech and food of the best Asian-owned and Pacific Islander-owned brands.

For example, if you’re a culinary enthusiast, you can find seasonings and sauces to add an Asian-inspired flair to your favorite foods. Those interested in beauty and fashion can find fragrances, makeup and handbags. There are many excellent products to choose from, and you might discover something new that becomes a recurring favorite on your shopping list.

Best products by Asian-owned brands

Fly By Jing Triple Threat Variety Pack

This variety pack features three hot sauces and seasonings to add an extra kick to your favorite dishes. It comes with a sweet and savory Zhong sauce, a Sichuan chili crisp crunchy hot sauce and a Mala spice mix seasoning, all rich in nutrients and made with 100% natural ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

Maison Miru Classic Huggie Hoops

Those who love gold hoop earrings will appreciate the simple but elegant design of these classic hoop earrings. They’re made from 14-karat gold-plated brass and can be worn independently or as part of an ear stack for a more flashy look. Each hoop has a 12-millimeter diameter and a 20-gram post.

Sold by Maison Miru

Material Kitchen The Trio of Knives

This set of knives was featured in Oprah’s favorites list of 2021, and we can see why. It’s a trio of stainless steel knives with excellent durability and sharpness. The razor-edge design is inspired by narrow-tipped Japanese knives, and the evenly-distributed weight makes them comfortable to use for extended periods.

Sold by Amazon and Material Kitchen

Immi Spicy “Beef” Vegan Ramen

If you love ramen but want something 100% plant-based with outstanding flavor, you’ll love these instant noodles. It contains notes of Sichuan peppercorns, anise and fennel and is loaded with proteins and other nutrients. Plus, it’s low in carbs, making it a suitable choice for many diets.

Sold by Amazon

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

These 100% plant-based extra virgin olive oils are made on small, family-owned farms and are cold-pressed for a fresh and pure taste. Awake is bold and perfect for roasting and pairing with chicken, pasta and potatoes, while Alive is smooth and suitable for drizzling on salads, hummus and spinach.

Sold by Amazon

Jason Wu Eau de Parfum Purse Spray Three-piece Travel Gift Set

This set of fragrances is an excellent gift for any special occasion or for traveling. They’re loaded with notes of fig, lily of the valley, bergamot and pink pepper, making them exquisite for summer wear. Plus, they contain the rare jasmine flower, one of the most prevalent ingredients in top-quality fragrances.

Sold by Amazon

Honua Skincare Olena Beauty Oil

This beauty oil is rich in Hawaiian botanicals and is terrific for treating skin inflammation. It contains high-quality ingredients such as olena turmeric, Noni, Kukui nut, Kamani, Chia seed and rosemary. It’s suitable for moisturizing, blending and evening skin tone and can effectively treat acne, psoriasis, eczema and other skin conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Sanzo Flavored Sparkling Water Variety Pack

Sparkling water is a healthier alternative to traditional soft drinks such as soda, and this variety pack offers four excellent Asian-inspired flavors, including yuzu, calamansi, lychee and mango. This sparkling water is made with real fruit, contains no artificial flavors, and packs less than 20 calories.

Sold by Amazon

Gunas New York About Last Night Clutch Shoulder Bag

This clutch shoulder bag is excellent for keeping personal items such as makeup, keys, money, cards and your phone. It’s made from vegan faux leather and has a secure magnetic closure, a removable chain link strap and a cotton faux suede interior. Plus, it has 22-karat gold-plated brass hardware and a lengthy 17-inch drop.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Image credit: Fly By Jing