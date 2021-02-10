Celebrate Black History Month with Notable Chefs, virtual Cooking Classes

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — In honor of Black History Month, Central Market will host a series of virtual Cooking School Classes featuring the stories and recipes of three notable black chefs — Chef Tiffany Derry, Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Chris Williams.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Class registration is available here. Each class will offer two options: virtual class-only or virtual class, plus an ingredient kit available for pick up.

Here are the chef’s schedule:

  • Chef Chris Williams, Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu: Roasted lamb chops with Senegalese peanut sauce and coconut gremolata

  • Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Friday, Feb. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu: Sunday roast chicken with chickpeas and couscous

  • Chef Tiffany Derry, Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu: Crispy chicken with roasted garlic-lemon sauce; herbed potatoes and dressed arugula salad

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss