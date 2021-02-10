Celebrate Black History Month with Notable Chefs, virtual Cooking Classes

HOUSTON (CW39) — In honor of Black History Month, Central Market will host a series of virtual Cooking School Classes featuring the stories and recipes of three notable black chefs — Chef Tiffany Derry, Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Chris Williams.
Class registration is available here. Each class will offer two options: virtual class-only or virtual class, plus an ingredient kit available for pick up.
Here are the chef’s schedule:
- Chef Chris Williams, Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Menu: Roasted lamb chops with Senegalese peanut sauce and coconut gremolata
- Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Friday, Feb. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Menu: Sunday roast chicken with chickpeas and couscous
- Chef Tiffany Derry, Thursday, Feb. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Menu: Crispy chicken with roasted garlic-lemon sauce; herbed potatoes and dressed arugula salad