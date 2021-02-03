Celebrate Black History Month with Texas Southern University

HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas Southern University is celebrating Black History in the Space City. Several departments across TSU’s campus will host and produce events dedicated to Black history this month.

“Black History Houston: Trailblazers and Legends” is a joint project with KTSU 90.9FM “The Choice.” It also recognizes the up-and-coming individuals paving the way and creating their legacy. The multi-platform campaign features TSU alumni, faculty and staff along with Houston community members.

The station will highlight the history and the impact of the Black church. Inspired by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s new documentary series “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song,” the campaign explores the changing nature of worship spaces and the men and women who shepherded them from the pulpit, the choir loft, and the church pews.

The Thomas F. Freeman Honors College will host a lecture with TSU professor and Director of the University Museum Dr. Alvia Wardlaw at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. She will discuss the topic, “Telling the American Story through the African America Lens: The National Museum of African American History and Culture.” This event is a part of the college’s Frederick Douglass Lecture Series.

To view the Black History Month features and a full schedule of events, click here.