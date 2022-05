HOUSTON(KIAH) This Saturday, the Czech Museum will be offering a fun-filled day for the entire family. The fun begins at 10-2 pm. Children 12 and under are free, ages 13-16 are $6, and adults pay $10.

CCMH CHILDREN’S DAY

yoga for kids and family 10:30 am – 11:30 am

get competitive with a kolache eating contest 12 pm

explore the museum with a mysterious scavenger hunt 1 pm

crafts for kids, music, puzzles, games and more!

You can find tickets here.