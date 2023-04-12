Houston (KIAH) – National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW) is held annually during the second week of April to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service, and sacrifice.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, NPSTW initially started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. In 1994 former President Bill Clinton declared the second week of each April as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Below are a few links of Texas agencies sharing photos of their teams, and thanking them for the work that they do in our communities:

