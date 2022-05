HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talked with Major Zach Bell, Area Commander for the Greater Houston Salvation Army. First they talked about the importance of National Salvation Army Week .

Second, they talked about how the Salvation Army does more than just help with Natural Disasters, but their work during the pandemic had been important as well.

Finally, Sharron asked Major Bell what can the community do to help and support the Salvation Army.