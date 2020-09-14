Census Deadline Approaching

HOUSTON (CW39) – The deadline to submit your information on the 2020 U.S. Census is set for September 30th. So far nearly 90% of U.S. households have filled out the forms or answered survey questions in person. In Texas, that number is 87.5%.

According to Census.gov, the City of Houston shows a 10% increase in population since 2010. The site lists the city’s present population at 2,320,268. That’s up from 2010’s population of 2,099,451.

The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands). The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.

The U.S. Census Bureau will end field data collection by September 30, 2020. Self-response options will also close on that date to permit the commencement of data processing. Under this plan, the Census Bureau intends to meet a similar level of household responses as collected in prior censuses, including outreach to hard-to-count communities. The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress in December as required by law.

According to the 2020 Census website, the Census will provide a snapshot of the nation. The results of this once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children. The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

Please complete your form online, by phone, or by mail when your invitation to respond arrives. Visit my2020census.gov to begin.