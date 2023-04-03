HOUSTON (KIAH) – National Public Health Week kicked off on Monday, April 3rd and it runs until Sunday April 8th. This year’s theme is “Centering and Celebrating cultures in health.” Harris County Public Health Department is committed to establish a sense of community by fostering cultural connections that support health and quality of lives. Each day, the organization will have different activities available to the public.

Here’s at look at this week’s schedule:

Tuesday: Violence Prevention

Wednesday: Reproductive and Sexual Health

Thursday: Mental Health

Friday: Rural Health

Saturday: Accessibility

Sunday: Food and Nutrition

HCPH encourages residents to participate in the daily activities and to build a healthier safer and stronger community. For more information about the event, please visit their website at www.hcphtx.org.