CenterPoint Energy provides update on its severe winter weather restoration efforts

HOUSTON (CW39) CenterPoint Energy is reporting the following this morning as they continue to restore power to 100% of residents they serve.

At the peak of this event, approximately 1.4 million total customers were impacted by the severe winter weather event across CenterPoint Energy’s service territory. As of 8:30 a.m. CT, approximately 1.39 million customers have been restored. More than 99% of CenterPoint Energy’s customers currently have electric service, with less than 7,000 customers to be restored.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and will continue to work hard to restore service as safely and quickly as possible,” said Kenny Mercado, CenterPoint Energy’s Executive Vice President, Electric Utility. “From elected officials and first responders, to community members who volunteered their time, we would also like to recognize the countless people who have answered the call during our area’s time of need. CenterPoint Energy’s employees will continue to work around the clock to serve our customers. It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated team.”

CenterPoint Energy’s customer outage numbers will continue to stabilize as the company works diligently and focuses on the remaining isolated outages, which in some cases can be attributed to damaged equipment from the severe winter weather event. The majority of these outages are expected to be restored by the end of the day. In other instances, outages may be attributed to routine service issues that occur on CenterPoint Energy’s system. The company will also be focused on addressing these outages as safely and quickly as possible.

The company also reminded customers to remain prepared for the potential for additional outages if CenterPoint Energy is once again directed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to reduce electricity on its system due to issues with generation capacity. CenterPoint Energy does not generate its own power, and outages due to the lack of generation availability are out of the company’s control.

Mercado added, “To help those in neighboring service territories in need, we will send our mutual assistance resources to support electric restoration efforts in other areas of the state impacted by the severe winter weather. As Texans, we want to do our part to help our fellow Texans.”

CenterPoint Energy also said that its natural gas supply continues to remain reliable and stable.

“Having experienced another night of freezing temperatures across our eight-state service territory, we are proud to have maintained our ability to supply natural gas to our customers,” said Scott Doyle, CenterPoint Energy’s Executive Vice President, Natural Gas. “We thank our customers and others for answering the call to conserve, and continue to encourage them to do so, while being aware of natural gas safety measures as customers return to their homes and may be making repairs.”

If customers smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, they should immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy. Customers are asked to be mindful of natural gas pipes inside and outside their homes if they need to make any repairs as a result of ruptured water lines. Customers should visit https://www.texas811.org/ to educate themselves on safe digging practices and the importance of calling 811 to have utility lines marked prior to any digging activity.

CenterPoint Energy will continue to update customers through local media outlets, its website centerpointenergy.com and its social media channels, Twitter (@CNPalerts) and Facebook.