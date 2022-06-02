HOUSTON (CW39) With energy demand to reach highs this summer, and with the start of Hurrican season now in full swing, Texas energy provider CenterPoint Energy announcing it’s ready to keep customers power on.

The Company says it has an extensive Emergency Operations Plan in place. It’s also asking customers to be prepared, especially if they depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment. "This hurricane season is predicted to be very active, so customers should be prepared for electric outages and have plans in place now," said Brad Tutunjian, Vice President of Distribution Operations and Service Delivery for CenterPoint Energy.

And According to the guidance below from the National Hurricane Center and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration s Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, customers should

be prepared to be without electric service according to the following guidelines:

“After severe weather, CenterPoint Energy employees work around the clock to assess storm

damage to our electric grid and restore electricity safely and reliably,” added Tutunjian.

He says CenterPoint Energy crews begin the restoration process with facilities vital to safety, health and

welfare, such as hospitals, water treatment plants and public service facilities. After key

facilities, the company follows its priority restoration process by making repairs to electrical

facilities that will return power to the largest number of customers first, then continue the

restoration process by prioritizing repairs to benefit the greatest number of customers, until

power is returned to everyone.

During last year’ s legislative session, the Texas Legislature authorized several measures allowing Transmission and Distribution Utilities (TDUs), such as CenterPoint Energy, to implement critical actions to lessen both the frequency and impact of power outages. These actions include piloting a year-round volunteer commercial load-shedding program and the procurement of mobile emergency electric generation to aid in more quickly restoring power to distribution customers during certain widespread power outages, which are defined by the legislation.

CenterPoint Energy has entered into lease agreements for emergency mobile emergency electric generation resources. Through the agreements, CenterPoint Energy has received approximately 500 megawatts of total capacity to be deployed across its greater Houston electric footprint. The mobile emergency electric generation may allow the company to reduce outages experienced by customers in an extreme emergency event. Under the new statute, a "widespread power outage" is an event that results in a loss of electric power that affects a significant number of distribution customers of a TDU; that has lasted or is expected to last for at least eight hours; and that results in a risk to public safety. TDUs may use mobile emergency electric generation resources during widespread power outages in which the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has ordered a TDU to shed load or the TDU s distribution facilities are not being fully served by the bulk power system under normal operations.

In addition, CenterPoint Energy is a part of electric utility mutual assistance programs that

provide access to thousands of linemen and tree trimmers from around the country to support

restoration efforts during widespread power outage emergencies. The company is in close

contact with mutual assistance partners in the event additional crews are needed.

CenterPoint Energy is also prepared to continue to meet customers natural gas demands across its six-state service territory. Operations personnel are regularly checking and adjusting natural gas pressures at delivery points "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we have plans in place to respond to extreme weather events," said Tal Centers, CenterPoint Energy s Vice President,

Texas Gas. “Our dedicated team members are prepared and ready to restore our natural gas

system safely and effectively if a weather event impacts our area.”

A reminder. CenterPoint Energy says no two weather events are alike, and flooding can also have a significant impact on natural gas operations. For information on natural gas safety, electric safety and other resources, visit: CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter.



