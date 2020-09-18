CenterPoint Energy sending crews to help with Hurricane Sally Cleanup

HOUSTON (CW39) CenterPoint Energy crews are on their way to help restore power in Pensacola, Florida after Hurricane Sally.

The utility sent 70 linemen and support staff to the Florida panhandle to help with cleanup. the crews will start working 16-hour shifts after they get settled. The company says crews will continue to take steps to protest the safety and health of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CenterPoint is apart of a mutual assistance program to help communities in need have access to thousands of linemen and tree trimmers from around the country who will respond during major power outages after hurricanes, ice storms, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.