HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tuesday is National Hire a Veteran Day, and now is the perfect time to join us in spreading the word and raising awareness about the importance of hiring veterans.

Veterans bring numerous skills from their military background that are fundamental in various roles and industries. Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers and that’s where RecruitMilitary steps in.

Their mission is to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets.

Together, DAV & RecruitMilitary are hosting the Central Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans today ONLINE from 11am to 3pm. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.