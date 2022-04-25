CY-FAIR, Texas (CW39) Local students are going to be recognized for their hard work and plans to pursue a career in education, with the chance to work in the district. The CFISD Human Resources department will honor students who desire to pursue careers in education by putting on the first-ever Future Educators Signing Day, to be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 27, at the Berry Center.

Family members, friends and campus and district staff will recognize the accomplishments of students enrolled in Child Guidance and Teaching and Training courses. Also, guests will offer their support as students will soon head off to colleges and universities to begin earning their degrees in anticipation of returning to CFISD as classroom teachers.

Educators signing day 1: Cypress Falls High School students in the Education and Training program pose for a photo. Graduating seniors will join others across the district for the first-ever Future Educators Signing Day, to be held on April 27 at the Berry Center. The ceremony will recognize students enrolled in Child Guidance and Teaching and Training courses. They will then sign CFISD letters of intent, which guarantee signees an interview for employment with the district.

The evening will begin with a short program consisting of introductions of the courses and remarks from district administrators, including Dr. Mark Henry, CFISD superintendent of the schools, and Roy Garcia, chief officer of school leadership. A photo slideshow will show throughout the evening highlighting the students in action during the school year.

After completing the program, participating students will be invited to sign their CFISD letters of intent in the presence of family and friends. Letters guarantee signees an interview for employment with the district.

Photos courtesy of Cypress Fairbanks ISD

Educators signing day 2: Bridgeland High School students in the Education and Training program pose for a photo. Among the activities for students interesting in becoming future educators include working with current CFISD teachers at neighboring campuses and competing in the Texas Association of Future Educators at the regional and state level.

Over the last three years, CFISD has hired more than 150 teachers through its Grow Your Own program, including 59 new teachers during the 2021-2022 school year.