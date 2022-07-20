HOUSTON (CW39) The Chalk Mountain fire in Somervell County, Texas, has grown to 4,000 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Tuesday, July 19, according to local authorities.

A declaration of disaster was made in Somervell County to combat the wildfire. The Red Cross announced they set up an overnight shelter at the Somervell County Expo Center for people affected by the fire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, other wildfires burning in Texas on Tuesday included the 1,500-acre Nelson Creek wildfire, which is 35 percent contained; the 3,262-acre Nethery Road fire in Kimble County, which is 85 percent contained; and the 500-acre 1148 fire, which is 10 percent contained.

Credit: Texas A and M Forest Service via Storyful