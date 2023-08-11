HOUSTON (KIAH) The group’s name is indicative of the work they do.

Bread of Life’s main mission is to ensure that everyone in the Houston area has enough to eat.

On August 19, they’ll broaden their reach by hosting their Back-to-School Event and Health Fair that they’re putting on in partnership with Starbucks and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation.

“This event will feature the giveaway of 2,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies and a comprehensive wellness check for adults,” a press release from Bread of Life said.

The event is open to the public, and it runs from 8 a.m. until noon on August 19 at the group’s location at St. John’s Church at 2019 Crawford Street downtown.