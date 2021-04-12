Houston cheapest gas!

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for cheaper gas, you’ll have to search around town because prices can range from $2.29 to $2.60. With drastic price differences within one state, it may make you wonder how different gas stations can charge different prices. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke to Josh at AAA Texas to find out.

If high gas prices leave you wondering if cheaper priced gas means that it is of a lesser quality or if they are diluting it, you’re not alone. To find out more about the quality of gas we spoke with Josh at AAA Texas.

Watch this to find out why gas prices are so high.

So when will gas prices go down? Here is what AAA Texas thinks.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Facebook and Twitter.

This AAA chart shows that the national average for regular gas is $2.86. In Texas that average is $2.57 and here in Houston it is $2.59. Below is a chart with other average gas prices in Texas.