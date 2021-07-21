Chicago adds 3 states, Virgin Islands to COVID-19 travel advisory

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health added Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to its travel advisory Tuesday, as the country continues to see a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Missouri and Arkansas were added back to the Travel Advisory last week after several weeks of no states surpassing the threshold of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

CDPH recently transitioned from a Travel Order to an Advisory, meaning unvaccinated people traveling from the states or territories on the Orange list are advised – not required – to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for 10-days upon arrival.

“We remain well below our peak rates, but these recent increases are concerning,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “But what we have said all along hasn’t changed – if you want to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community, get vaccinated.”

StateRate per 100K Residents – 7/20/21Rate per 100K Residents – 7/13/21
Missouri33.821.2
Arkansas27.419.2
Florida23.412.7
Louisiana20.912.3
Nevada18.112.2
Illinois3.82.6
City of Chicago3.32.7

All travelers, no matter if they are flying across the country or taking the CTA across town, are required to comply with all federal masking guidelines for travel. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation, including transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

For more information, visit chicago.gov/coronavirus.

