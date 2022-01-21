HOUSTON (KIAH)Ten-year-old Devarjaye Daniel also known as “DJ” was sworn in as an honorary METRO Police Department at METRO’s Administration Building in downtown Houston.DJ, who is battling terminal brain and spine cancer, is on a mission to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies.DJ proudly accepted his official badge from METRO Chief of Police Vera Bumpers. He is also getting close to completing his goal. The METRO Police Department is the 47th department he has been sworn in to.

His father Theodis Daniel, said his son’s admiration for law enforcement began during Hurricane Harvey when his family sought refuge at the George R. Brown Convention Center. During their stay, Daniel said his family experienced acts of kindness from three police officers stationed at the center.

The officers would always hand out snacks to DJ and his siblings, they took him under their wings during those tough days. DJ always remembered their kindness — it’s something he never forgot. Theodis Daniel, Father

Nearly 40 MPD officers attended DJ’s ceremony. He received his very own MPD uniform and specially-made shadowbox, as well as a pin from the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives. Chief Bumpers also included a personal note of encouragement. The ceremony closed with the Police Officer’s Prayer, led by MPD Sgt. Tommy Dean Jr.