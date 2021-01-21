Child Car Seat Safety

HOUSTON (CW39) — Every year around 800 children ages 12 years and younger die in motor vehicle crashes and approximately 37% of them are not restrained by a car seat or seat belt. In many cases injuries occur because due to car seats misuse. Today CW39’s Shannon LaNier is with a Harris County Constable’s Office Duty to provide car seat safety tips that may save a life.

If you’re like most parents, it’s hard to keep up with the new rules and regulations about car seat age, hight or weight restrictions. Have no fear we’re breaking it down for you.

As of December 2020, 1,029 children have been rescued specifically because of AMBER Alert notices that have been sent to cell phones. Now, Deputy Britney is breaking down what you need to know to help save more kids.