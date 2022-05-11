HOUSTON (KIAH) The heatwave has arrived, and so has the summer fun. Children’s Museum Houston is featuring interactive activities, live demonstrations, and performances. The fun kicks off on June 4th through August 20th.

Each Saturday, families can expect different interactive activities. The admission for each event will be general admission.

June 2022

Week of June 7: Good Vibes Only

· June 11: Toy Story meet-and-greet

Week of June 15: Wakanda Forever

· June 18: Black Panther meet-and-greet

· Juneteenth Celebration

Week of June 21: Summer Rush

· June 25: Sonic meet-and-greet

Week of June 28: Kidpendence Day

· July 2: Captain America meet-and-greet

‍

July 2022

Week of July 5: Sunny Days Ahead

· July 9: Tanabata Japanese Star Festival

Week of July 12: Who Let The Dogs Out?

· July 16: Paw Patrol meet-and-greet

Week of July 19: Be Our Guests

· July 23: Princess Party

Week of July 26: Fun in the Sun

· July 30: Outdoor games, game truck, hamster balls and more!

‍

August 2022

Week of Aug. 2: Summertime

· Aug 6: Cocomelon meet-and-greet

Week of Aug. 9: And The Vibe Goes On

· Aug 13: Celebration of Hip-Hop

Week of Aug. 16: Rockin’ Trolls

· Aug 20: Trolls meet-and-greet

The entire family is invited to celebrate and keep cool. You can find more information here.