Children’s Museum Houston spotlights Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival with lion dancers, lanterns, stories, and traditional costumes!

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Revel in the majesty of the moon and the joys of the harvest and celebrate the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Fest at Children’s Museum Houston.

Be there Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 10 a.m..

Explore this holiday with a variety of Asian traditions including these activities listed below…

DON’T MISS:

Áo Dài Fashion Show: Learn about Vietnam’s national garment during a “runway” show.

Learn about Vietnam’s national garment during a “runway” show. Lavang Lion Dance Team: This athletic troupe takes over to perform a traditional lion dance.

This athletic troupe takes over to perform a traditional lion dance. Vietnamese Story Time: Experience “The Grain of Rice That Made a Difference” by Vietnamese American author Loan Nguyen.

Experience “The Grain of Rice That Made a Difference” by Vietnamese American author Loan Nguyen. Lantern Making: Design and show off lanterns used traditionally in parades.

Jade Rabbit Banner: Learn the legend of the rabbit in the moon at Junktion.

Learn the legend of the rabbit in the moon at Junktion. Moon Festival Fan: Design a unique fan inspired by the moon at Junktion.

Design a unique fan inspired by the moon at Junktion. Sky Lantern Collage: Make a scene of floating lanterns in Alexander Art Academy.

Make a scene of floating lanterns in Alexander Art Academy. Constellation Art: Use found items to create common constellations in Science Station.