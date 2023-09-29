HOUSTON (KIAH) — Revel in the majesty of the moon and the joys of the harvest and celebrate the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Fest at Children’s Museum Houston.
Be there Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 10 a.m..
Explore this holiday with a variety of Asian traditions including these activities listed below…
DON’T MISS:
- Áo Dài Fashion Show: Learn about Vietnam’s national garment during a “runway” show.
- Lavang Lion Dance Team: This athletic troupe takes over to perform a traditional lion dance.
- Vietnamese Story Time: Experience “The Grain of Rice That Made a Difference” by Vietnamese American author Loan Nguyen.
- Lantern Making: Design and show off lanterns used traditionally in parades.
- Jade Rabbit Banner: Learn the legend of the rabbit in the moon at Junktion.
- Moon Festival Fan: Design a unique fan inspired by the moon at Junktion.
- Sky Lantern Collage: Make a scene of floating lanterns in Alexander Art Academy.
- Constellation Art: Use found items to create common constellations in Science Station.
