DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Dallas Cowboys wide receivers that wear the No. 88 they have to be nothing short of legendary; so far three receivers have lived up to the hype and now a current star is dawning the number in hopes to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps.

Now, Chipotle is getting in on these legendary Cowboys with a new commercial and go-to orders on its digital menu for a limited time. Man, it’s good to have football back on the menu too.

They tweeted, “The 88 Club in the same room for the first time ever. Watch them talk football and what it means to rep #88, over Chipotle of course.”

The Mexican Grill announced that it has teamed up with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and Drew Pearson to launch a national TV commercial and new menu items celebrating the debut of The 88 Club.

This is what the restaurant says about The 88 Club, “Four of the greatest wide receivers all repped the same number. This is The 88 Club. And this is the story of how Chipotle brought them together for the first time in history.”

Now for the menu items:

CeeDee Lamb Bowl White rice, half chicken, half steak, fresh tomato salsa, extra cheese, and Queso Blanco

Michael Irvin Bowl Brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce, Queso Blanco on the side, and guac on the side

Dez Bryant Bowl White rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, and cheese

Drew Pearson Tacos Three soft flour tortillas with steak, romaine lettuce, and cheese



“From youth to the pros, Chipotle is the training table for athletes,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “The ’88 Club’ was a special opportunity to bring legendary receivers together for the first time and shows athletes’ real love for Chipotle.”