Chipotle to raise prices after committing to pay employees more

CW39

by: Laura Morrison,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Chipotle fans will soon need to pay more to get their beloved burrito fix, the fast-food chain announced Tuesday.

Following a pay increase announcement last month, touting an average of $15 per hour for employees by the end of June, the company now plans to raise menu prices across the board by 3.5% to 4%.

CEO Brian R. Nicco told the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, “…it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed and make sure that we have the pipeline of people to support our growth.”

Restaurants across the country have struggled to find workers as pandemic health measures have lifted. And Chipotle is far from the only business touting higher wages in order to entice workers.

The company also said it plans to hire 20,000 new employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

Tornado Touches Down in Colorado

Weather Highs Today - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

9PM NEWS EVERY NIGHT ON CW39

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss