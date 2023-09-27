(The Hill) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) took a swipe at first lady Jill Biden’s status as a teachers union member at the GOP debate Wednesday.

“This public school system is no longer run by the public. It is run by the teachers unions in this country,” Christie said. “Randi Weingarten and her crew, they are absolutely strangling — they are taking the worst of their members and defending them rather than advocating for our kids.”

“And when you have the president of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers unions, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teachers union every day. They have an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for their students to be the best they can be.”

“A president of the United States has to take on the teachers union. I did it in New Jersey, and I will do it as president of the United States.”

The comments came during a portion of the debate that was focused on education. Later in the debate, former Vice President Mike Pence referenced Christie’s comment about the president’s wife.

“My wife isn’t a member of the teachers union, but I’ve got to admit, I’ve been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years. Full disclosure,” Pence said.

The first lady is a member of the National Education Association. Biden himself has called himself the most pro-union president and attended the United Auto Workers picket line Tuesday.