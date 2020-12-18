Christmas Decoration Dangers

HOUSTON (CW39) Decorations! During the Holiday Season, They are a must! It shows your likes, and dislikes. It reflects your personality. It creates a mood and even helps bring back childhood memories.

Little things, like ornaments, for many, are collected over a life time. That makes them very precious. And the lights on a tree or on a house, really get people into the feeling of the season.

But, while many people love the process of decorating, a lot of people forget about the dangers involved in decorating, both inside and outside of the home.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Consumer Product Safety Commission Spokesperson, Nikki Fleming, about safety precautions we all need to take, when it comes to Decking The Halls, for the Holidays.

