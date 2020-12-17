Christmas Tree Safety Tips For Real And Artificial Trees

HOUSTON (CW39) Christmas is just a few days away. Many people already have their trees up, in place, and decorated. Others like to wait till the last minute or have a tradition of putting up their tree on Christmas Eve. Either way, having a tree is part of many experiences and also brings lots of Joy. And during this Pandemic, we can All use a lot more Joy in our lives.

But, are you also taking safety precautions, when it comes to your tree? According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission,

From 2015 to 2017, on average, there were about 100 Christmas tree fires and about 1,100 candle fires (in November and December), resulting in 20 deaths, 160 injuries and nearly $50 million in property damage each year.

So, how do you stay safe and protect your family and your Christmas tree?

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks To Nikki Fleming with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In this two part series, you’ll learn the do’s and don’ts of caring for your Real & Live Tree, and what you should watch out for once it’s in your home. Also, what you should and should not do with your Artificial Tree.

Part 1

Part 2

For more safety tips to protect your family, from Holiday Safety Issues, click CPSC.

