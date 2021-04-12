‘Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Woman’s post about ‘demonic’ foster dog goes viral

(NEXSTAR) – A New Jersey woman’s post advertising what she described as a “demonic” chihuahua for adoption has gone viral for its candor and hilarity.

Tyfanee Fortuna has been fostering a 2-year-old chihuahua named Prancer. Though his name sounds gentle, Prancer is anything but, according to Fortuna.

“Ok, I’ve tried. I’ve tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption and make him sound…palatable. The problem is, he’s just not. There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins,” Fortuna wrote in a post that’s been liked over 21,000 times on Facebook.

“But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family. Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home.”

Fortuna goes on to chronicle Prancer’s unusual behaviors, including “hating” men and other pets.

But there’s a sweet side to Prancer, too, Fortuna said.

“He is loyal beyond belief, although to tell you a secret his complex is really just a facade for his fear,” she wrote. “If someone tried to kill you I can guarantee he would run away screeching. But as far as companionship, you will never be alone again.”

Prancer can be adopted through the Second Chance Pet Adoption League. The dog is currently located in New Jersey, but available in the “general tri state area,” Fortuna said.

If you’re interested in “your own haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog” (in Fortuna’s words), you can email njwoof@cs.com.

