Houston (KIAH) – On Saturday, April 15th, Cinco Ranch High School held their annual ‘Joy Prom’ for Katy’s special needs youth.

Guests were greeted by a host who escorted them down a red carpet and kept them company for the night. Attendees were able to dance, play board games and have fun participating in a cakewalk.

The Cinco Ranch High School Student Council celebrated everyone in attendance as Kings & Queens of the 2023 ‘Joy Prom’, handing out blue sashes. The night was sponsored by Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.