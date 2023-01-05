HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public.

Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special installation provides a unique perspective on this cavernous underground space, amplifying its 221 columns and seemingly-infinite reflection. Cistern Illuminated is designed by Houston artist and engineer Kelly O’Brien of Fenris.

Buffalo Bayou Park

On view: Now – January 22, 2023

Now – January 22, 2023 Times: Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, and 5pm Fridays 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, and 7pm Saturdays and Sundays 11am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, and 5pm

Cost: $10 per person (ages 9+ only) $2 discount for military, college students and seniors (65+). Must present I.D. upon checking in. Free on the first Thursday of the month



Click here for parking options around Buffalo Bayou Park

You can also take public or private tours of the Cistern as well. Learn more about Cistern Illuminate here.

BBP restored and repurposed the Cistern into a magnificent public space to house an ambitious program of changing art installations. Houston-based architecture and engineering firm Page was charged with designing a ground-level entry structure to help transition visitors from the outside into the Cistern and making improvements to the shelf on the perimeter of the space to create a six-foot-wide, ADA compliant walkway with guardrails. In May 2016, Buffalo Bayou Partnership opened the Cistern to the public.

Fun Facts:

87,500 square feet or the size of 1.5 football fields

221– 25-foot tall, slender concrete columns span the space

Holds 15 million gallons of water when functioning at capacity

8-inch thick concrete roof and tapered concrete walls range from 8 inches at the top to 18 inches at the bottom

17-second echo

SWA Landscape Architect Kevin Shanley first called the reservoir “the Cistern” because it reminded him of the ancient Roman cisterns under Istanbul