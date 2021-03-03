Cities with the highest, lowest credit scores in 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) — Since tax season is quickly approaching and research shows that the government’s stimulus helped protect people’s credit scores in 2020, personal-finance website WalletHub analyzed the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 cities.
The median credit score in Houston is 661, which falls into the “Good Category” and ranks in the 18th percentile relative to all other cities.
Take a look below at the cities with the highest and lowest credit scores in 2021 — according to WalletHub:
