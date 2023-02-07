Houston (KIAH)- The city of Houston’s literacy program, Reading With A Rapper™, has announced the kickoff of #TurnTexasYellow. It’s in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA), HTV, HISDTV and HCCTV.

“This partnership with Reading with a Rapper will enhance our ability to continue making a difference in literacy through the arts,” says Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This work is significant because low literacy affects the entire family and every area of the economy. We can make systemic changes and need organizations like this creatively impacting our youth while lifting up local musicians.”

Presented by non-profit organization Legends Do Live (501c3), the mission of the #TurnTexasYellow campaign is to bring awareness to Texas’ low literacy rates and install the RWAR pilot program throughout the state within the next 3-5 years.

For students, it also provides innovative resources, mental health support, plus relatable, engaging content and programming. Seven schools within the Houston area have adopted the RWAR program, and is slated to rollout this Spring in the following Houston and Alief Independent School Districts.

For more on the program, you can visit: https://mailchi.mp/houstontx/reading-with-a-rapper-challenges-low-literacy-rates-in-texas-with-new-campaign-in-partnership-with-moca?e=0d7de52e7f