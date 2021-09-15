City of Houston Continues Clean up after Hurricane Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The City of Houston is continuing to clear roads, remove debris, and work with CenterPoint Energy to restore power to all residents.

Debris left for pickup should not be placed near gas or water meters, as mechanical devices removing the debris may inadvertently damage or remove the meters.

The Houston Fire Department reminds residents who were cooking with electric appliances when the power went out to make certain any pots, pans or food is removed and the appliance is turned off. When power is restored, cookware on stoves left turned on can cause fires.

METRO bus lines, Park & Rides, an the METRORail Red and Green Lines are expected to be fully operational tomorrow morning (Wednesday, September 15). The METRORail Purple Line will resume operation with a bus bridge along the route.

Finally, the City of Houston will resume normal operations today Wednesday, September 15.