Houston (KIAH) – Happening this Saturday, the city of Houston is hosting it’s 15th annual “Family Day in the Park”.

Attendees can expect tunes from J. Paul Jr. & The Zydeco Nubreeds, baseball games, family activities and food for all.

DETAILS:

-Saturday, March 20th, 2023

-Sylvester Turner Park: 2800 West Little York

-2:00 pm – 6:00pm

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Melissa Tatum at 832-393-0863.