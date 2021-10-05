City of Houston hosts rally for the Astros TODAY at 11:30am

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Today, October 5, at 11:30 AM the City of Houston will host a rally to for the Astros as they get set to take on the White Sox in the American League Division Series.

Join Mayor Turner, Astros Owner Jim Crane, Astros General Manager James Click, Astros Alums Jeff Bagwell and Jose Cruz, Astros Mascot Orbit and Shooting Stars at Houston City Hall.

#JoinUs tomorrow to celebrate our @ALWestChamps, the Houston @astros 🎉🥳💯



⚾️What: Astros Post Season Rally

⚾️Where: City Hall-Hermann Square

⚾️When: Tuesday Oct. 5th

11AM-Arrive in your Astros colors

11:30AM-Celebration begins#LetsGoAstros pic.twitter.com/AIvdQYCnqO — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) October 4, 2021

The Astros rally is free to the public and includes swag giveaways, plus Oh My Gogi, Coffee Q and Birria Los Primos food trucks will be onsite.

Fans can start arriving at 11 AM with the rally beginning at 11:30 AM.

For more information on the ALDS between the White Sox-Astros click here.