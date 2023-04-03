Houston (KIAH) – Starting Monday, April 3rd, the City of Houston will host a series of public meetings to discuss the need for more equitable, walkable and affordable housing.

Officials with ‘Livable Places’ say the goal is to update development standards to allow for a greater variety of homes to be built, make neighborhoods safer, and better utilize alternative forms of transportation.

‘Livable Places’ officials say Houston is a rapidly growing city and family sizes are shrinking. There’s a need for more, smaller homes for people of all ages. However, the City’s rules make it difficult to build small, neighborhood-scale homes for people to buy and rent.

Key recommendations for the program include:

Allowing more “missing middle” homes, like triplexes and small house scale apartment buildings, in developed neighborhoods

Making it easier to build accessory dwelling units, like garage apartments or “granny flats,” on single-family residential lots when not prohibited by deed restrictions

Adding more home options with better access to transit options like bus stops, bike lanes, and neighborhood destinations

Improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists

Reducing parking requirements in neighborhoods with good access to existing transit and bike lanes

The first meeting will be held Monday, April 3rd at Alief Community Center. Room 1302.

11903 Bellaire Boulevard from 5:30 p.m.-7:00p.m.

You can read more about the initiative here.