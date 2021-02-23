City of Houston urges residents to report damages from severe Winter Storm

HOUSTON – The City of Houston Emergency Operations Center has demobilized for its response to last week’s severe winter storm.



The City of Houston has begun focusing on recovery efforts and is urging residents to report residential damage caused by last week’s Severe Winter Weather.



Houstonians can submit damages via the following “Personal Property Damage Reporting” forms: English – http://bit.ly/DamageReportEn Español – http://bit.ly/DamageReportES Affected residents are urged to report severe winter weather damage to their homes. This will help the City of Houston provide an accurate summary of affected structures, which is required for the City and State to qualify for federal recovery assistance.



Additionally, it will allow City of Houston staff to understand the type of help the community needs as staff coordinates local resource with area partners. Please do not use the survey to request direct assistance or disaster relief.



Submitting this form is not a way to receive aid.



Residents should continue to report broken pipes and water mains to 311 so that Houston Public Works can isolate the leak. To keep call wait times low, report service requests to 311 online at https://houstontx.gov/311 or via the Houston 311 app.



Houston residents should continue to visit www.HoustonEmergency.org for updates on the City’s ongoing response to the winter storm. Recovery resource information is also available.