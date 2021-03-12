CITYCENTRE Scavenger Hunt

HOUSTON (CW39) – If you’re looking for something fun to do with family this Spring Break CITYCENTRE Houston is hosting a property-wide Scavenger Hunt.

Using the “scavify” app, people can scavenge the property and its retailers to earn points. The first 500 participants will get a free CITYCENTRE tumbler and the top 10 high-scores will get an extra gift card prize from your choice of CITYCENTRE retailers.

The festivities start on Friday, March 12 and run through Sunday, March 21. Throughout the 10-day Scavenger Hunt, participants will be asked to complete tasks, as they venture throughout CITYCENTRE and its retailers, to earn points

It is free and open to the public.