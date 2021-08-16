Clear Creek ISD issues masks recommendation

FILE – a student wears a mask while doing his school work.

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Clear Creek ISD will not join other Texas school districts, like Houston ISD, Galveston ISD, and Austin ISD, which are all defying Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on masks mandates.  The school district, located in Harris and Galveston County, issued a statement saying they strongly recommend people on campuses and facilities wear face coverings when indoors.  This comes days after the Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo, announced the Harris County Local Health Authority issued a health order requiring masks in schools and childcare centers.

In a school district located in two counties, governed by an independent school board of trustees, and required to follow the laws of the State of Texas and rules of the Texas Education Agency, Clear Creek ISD will continue to comply with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order which prohibits a school district from mandating face coverings be worn indoors.”

— Clear Creek ISD Superintendent, Dr. Eric William and Board President Jay Cunningham

Mask Mandates issued by county leaders in Dallas and San Antonio were both blocked by the Texas Supreme Court on Sunday.  Those mask mandates were put in place amid the surge of the covid-19 delta variant.  For now, the ruling is temporary pending a court hearing and a final decision could take weeks. Governor Abbott’s office issued a statement saying any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court.

The path forward relies on personal responsibility—not government mandates. The State of Texas will continue to vigorously fight the temporary restraining order to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans.”

— Governor Gregg Abbott

Clear Creek ISD school officials say they plan on releasing a back-to-school video message with other health and safety protocols.  For more information visit the Clear Creek ISD website.

The Associated Press contributed to this developing report.

