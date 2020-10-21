Clear Creek ISD to launch Anonymous Tip System

HOUSTON (CW39) — Clear Creek Independent School District has partnered with Anonymous Alerts® so families can anonymously communicate with school staff members.

The new system will launch on Monday, Oct. 26. It will allow for 1-way or 2-way anonymous communications between students, parents or community members and district staff members. Users of the system will have the option to remain anonymous or reveal their identity when submitting a report.

Students and parents can simply download the CCISD Alerts App and click on the “See Something, Say Something” icon or click here. If prompted for an activation code, enter “clearcreekisd.”

To send a report from your phone:

Download the Clear Creek ISD Alerts app for free from the Apple Store, Google Play store, or the Chrome store

Start the App, click on “See Something, Say Something” and enter activation code: clearcreekisd

Send important reports to school officials

Add a screenshot, photo or video about the incident