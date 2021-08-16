Coast Guard Heads to Haiti after Quake

MIAMI (CW39) — The US Coast Guard is sending help to Haiti after the Haitian’s government requested Coast Guard assistance following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

The powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

The Coast Guard committed numbers air and surface assets to help in transporting medical personnel and supplies, and transporting critically injured citizens to facilities needing a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti.

  “On behalf of the United States Coast Guard I express our deepest sympathies to the people of Haiti. Our hearts go out to our Haitian diaspora here in Miami and to those tragically impacted in Haiti. 

Coast Guard District Seven Commander, Adm. Brendan McPherson

We are supporting USAID humanitarian relief efforts, U.S. Southern Command’s ENDURING PROMISE, and coordinating closely with Ambassador Sison and her country-team to assist in every way that we can. Our helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher lev els of care. Our cutters remain offshore and on standby to assist the citizens of Haiti and to support agency response locally. Our unity of effort, our commitment to our neighbors, and our ability to lead through crisis will help see us all through this tragic event.”


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

