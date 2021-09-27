Coast Guard helped 2 off the Galveston Coast

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The Coast Guard helped two boaters after their boat started taking on water near the Galveston Jetties on Sunday.

The Sector Watchstanders got a notification at 5:47 p.m. that a 19-foot pleasure craft was taking on water with two people on board. The Coast Guard launched the 45-foot Response BoatMedium crew to assist. Crews found the boat and verified that the bota’s bilge pump was keeping up with the flooding. The Coast Guard put the boat in two and took the two boaters to the galveston Yacht Basin.

No one was hurt.