Coast Guard Rescues Boater after Vessel Capsized

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Coast Guard rescued a boater after their boat capsized a mile and half south of the Freeport Jetties near Freeport.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders got a notification just before 5 pm from the crew of the Kolt Levi, an offshore supply ship, stating a person was standing on the hull of an overturned 26-foot catamaran.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat crew went to help. They rescued the boater and took them to Bridge Bait Marina in Freeport.

“Thanks to the attentiveness of the Kolt Levi crew, our Station Freeport boat crew was able to respond swiftly and rescue this individual before conditions worsened,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. “We’d like to remind all boaters to always maintain a sharp lookout while out on the water, as you never know when someone may be in need of assistance.”

No one was hurt.