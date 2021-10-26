Cold front to bring storms, strong winds

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Major weather changes are coming for Houston as a powerful West Coast storm system nears Texas. Ahead of it, we’re warm, humid and cloudy with temps in the 80s today. On Wednesday morning, a cold front arrives bringing widespread storms, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon. Some rain totals may exceed one inch.

KIAH

Wind: A few storms may be strong enough to be considered severe, meaning it’s within the realm of possibility to see gusts up to 60 mph. Once the storms pass, breezy winds with gusts over 20 mph will persist throughout the day.

KIAH

Winds back down a bit Wednesday night, but don’t let your guard down just yet. Even stronger winds, potentially gusting 30-40+ mph are headed our way on Thursday. It might be a good idea to secure those Halloween decorations the next few days.

KIAH

Now for the good news: cooler, drier and sunny days are on the way and here to stay for a while. Nice weather extends into Halloween.

KIAH