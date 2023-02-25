Galveston (KIAH) Galveston College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society announced Chapter Treasurer Kendra Henry, and member Jacqueline Mitchell have both been nominated to the prestigious 2023 All-Texas Academic Team.
This year, almost 200 outstanding community college students have been selected from
the 50 community college districts in Texas to be honored as members. Members of the
team represent the best and brightest students, who excel in academics, leadership and
service.
“I am proud to be a member of the five-star, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at
Galveston College,” said Mitchell. “The news of being nominated for the 2023 All-Texas
Team is an honor. Joining fellow member Kendra Henry in this achievement is exciting.
I truly believe our team’s success is the result of hard work and the direct impact of our
advisor, Dr. Regina Durante. She has continuously encouraged us to reach for the
stars.”
“I was very excited to hear that I was nominated for the All-Texas Academic team.
Being the Treasurer in Phi Theta Kappa has helped me step out of my comfort zone
and be a leader within our group, and even perform services around campus and in our
community,” said Henry. “I want to thank my chapter members: Roma, John, Miranda,
Kailey, and Jacqueline for all their dedication and hard work, and a special thanks to Dr.
Durante for always being there for me, pushing us as a team and believing in me.”
Mitchell was equally honored to be nominated for the distinction and is grateful for the
support she and Henry have received from their advisor and fellow PTK members.
“Kendra and Jackie are outstanding leaders and mentors to students throughout the
college,” said Galveston College PTK Advisor and Assistant Professor of Government,
Regina Durante, Ph.D. “Each has been instrumental in the success of our chapter and
has initiated first-of-its-kind programs such as our All Campus Scholarship Night and
fundraising efforts that have yielded hundreds of dollars.”
The All-Texas Academic Team is co-sponsored by PTK, The University of Texas
System and the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Both Henry and Mitchell will
be honored at an in-person medallion ceremony at The University of Texas at Dallas in
the ATEC Lecture Hall on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1 p.m.
For more information about the Galveston College Phi Theta Kappa Sigma chapter, call
409-944-1333 or email rdurante@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.