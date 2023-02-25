Galveston (KIAH) Galveston College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society announced Chapter Treasurer Kendra Henry, and member Jacqueline Mitchell have both been nominated to the prestigious 2023 All-Texas Academic Team.

This year, almost 200 outstanding community college students have been selected from

the 50 community college districts in Texas to be honored as members. Members of the

team represent the best and brightest students, who excel in academics, leadership and

service.

Galveston College

“I am proud to be a member of the five-star, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at

Galveston College,” said Mitchell. “The news of being nominated for the 2023 All-Texas

Team is an honor. Joining fellow member Kendra Henry in this achievement is exciting.

I truly believe our team’s success is the result of hard work and the direct impact of our

advisor, Dr. Regina Durante. She has continuously encouraged us to reach for the

stars.”

“I was very excited to hear that I was nominated for the All-Texas Academic team.

Being the Treasurer in Phi Theta Kappa has helped me step out of my comfort zone

and be a leader within our group, and even perform services around campus and in our

community,” said Henry. “I want to thank my chapter members: Roma, John, Miranda,

Kailey, and Jacqueline for all their dedication and hard work, and a special thanks to Dr.

Durante for always being there for me, pushing us as a team and believing in me.”

Mitchell was equally honored to be nominated for the distinction and is grateful for the

support she and Henry have received from their advisor and fellow PTK members.

“Kendra and Jackie are outstanding leaders and mentors to students throughout the

college,” said Galveston College PTK Advisor and Assistant Professor of Government,

Regina Durante, Ph.D. “Each has been instrumental in the success of our chapter and

has initiated first-of-its-kind programs such as our All Campus Scholarship Night and

fundraising efforts that have yielded hundreds of dollars.”

The All-Texas Academic Team is co-sponsored by PTK, The University of Texas

System and the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Both Henry and Mitchell will

be honored at an in-person medallion ceremony at The University of Texas at Dallas in

the ATEC Lecture Hall on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1 p.m.

For more information about the Galveston College Phi Theta Kappa Sigma chapter, call

409-944-1333 or email rdurante@gc.edu.

