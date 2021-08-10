Colorado Rockies say fan was shouting ‘Dinger’ instead of racial slur

by: Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 09: Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger supports his team against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field on August 9, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Pirates 10-1. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – A day after the Colorado Rockies released a statement regarding the use of an alleged racial slur targeting Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson, the Major League Baseball organization confirmed that the fan was shouting “Dinger,” the name of the team’s mascot and not using a slur.

On Twitter, someone with the username “vrhysta” replied to a statement from Rockies officials with a video of the alleged fan from the game.

“If you look closely he was trying to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot,” user tweeted.

The user’s response to the Rockies was retweeted hundreds of times and liked more than a thousand times.

Another twitter user, “IEdoyer,” also posted video allegedly showing the incident.

“Rockies fans deserve a fair chance here. Before the man yells you can hear several people say the same word. The name pops up with the appearance of the Rockies mascot. Take a listen,” shared the user.

The Rockies organization said that it investigated the incident and determined the fan was shouting at the team mascot, not yelling a racial slur at a player.

