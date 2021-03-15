COMING SOON! New park for South Downtown

HOUSTON (CW39)- The Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday at the future site of a new neighborhood park in the southern downtown area.

DRA, Mayor Turner, Councilmembers and many other guests were on site for the occasion, which also marked the unveiling of its official name: Trebly Park.

“We aim for Trebly Park to become a destination that reflects the character of this emerging

Downtown neighborhood,” said Curtis Flowers, DRA board chair. “The genesis for the name

was inspired in parts by location, shape and the fun factor.”

The name comes as a playful nod to the location (Block 333), the site (L-shaped and defined by three city block corners) and the “third space” it will offer to area residents, students, workers and visitors.

Park features and amenities include a fast-casual cafe operated by La Vie de St Concepts, large- and small-breed dog runs; tranquil seating areas, a flexible event lawn, and a robust public art program, including an inaugural gateway installation by Quintessenz and a playscape by Brooklyn-based art duo Chiaozza.

Construction will begin immediately, with estimated completion in March 2022.