HOUSTON (CW39) High-fashion retail brand DIOR is coming to the Houston Galleria and will be nestled between Christian Louboutin and Tod’s on the first level of the mall. The label most associated with timeless elegance and excellence in quality is also known for precise tailoring and artisanship. The brand is led by the creative mind of Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Kim Jones, the Creative Director of Dior Men, revisits the codes of the House to imagine ready-to-wear creations that harken heritage influence with a contemporary perspective. Discover their latest collections for women and men coming soon to the Galleria.

BEST ENTRANCE

Orange Parking Garage; Located at: 5050 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77056

LOCATION IN MALL

Level 1, between Galleria Financial Center and Neiman Marcus

TRAVEL HERE

