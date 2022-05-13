HOUSTON (CW39) Popular retail brand Lafayette 148 is coming to the Houston Galleria on Westheimer. The brand’s journey began in 1996, as was built on its founders’ belief that “women deserve beautiful clothing created for women’s needs. Their wardrobes. Their rich and fluid lives. Uncompromising quality, luxurious materials, flawless construction and a modern, New York sensibility are hallmarks of Lafayette 148 collections.”

Designs as dynamic as the women who wear them and the city where they’re conceived. With its headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and its very own workshop and production facility, it is a rarity in the fashion industry—a truly vertical company. From sketch to final design, each piece never leaves their hands.

The location will be next door the Shake Shack and Louis Vuitton on the first level by Neiman Marcus.

Blue Parking Garage; Located at: 5015 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Level 1, near Neiman Marcus

